  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
  • Altoona, Pennsylvania

Get the 2019 WTAJ Golf Card for ONLY $99!

  • $99.00
  • Retail Price: $790.00
  • You Save: $691.00 (87%)
  • This deal is hot!
  • Category: Golf
  • Hash: #7803241
The Deal

Get the 2019 WTAJ Golf Card for ONLY $99!

"SCORE BIG!" 

PLAY 26 COURSES FOR ONLY $99

How would you like to play one round of golf at 26 different courses this 2019 season for ONE LOW PRICE?

With the 2019 WTAJ Golf Card you can for just $99!!!! That's right, Don't miss out on this special offer valued at $790!

GET YOUR 2019 GOLF CARD AT A HUGE DISCOUNT!! 

 

Golf Course ParticipantsMap: Click on the below courses for info.

• American Legion Country Club 

• Bavarian Hills Golf Course 

• Beechwoods Golf Course 

• Bedford Elks Country Club 

• Blue Knob All Seasons Resort Golf Course 

• Chetremon Golf Course 

• Clinton Country Club 

• Down River Golf Course 

• DuBois Country Club 

• Eagle Ridge Golf Course 

• Huntingdon Country Club 

• Immergrün Golf Course 

• Mountain View Country Club 

• Iron Masters Country Club 

• King Valley Golf Course 

• Lewistown Country Club 

• Penn State Golf Courses 

• Philipsburg Elks Lodge & Country Club 

• Scotch Valley Country Club 

• Scottish Heights Golf Course 

• Skytop Mountain Golf Club 

• Sliding Rock Golf Course 
*9-hole course only

• Standing Stone Golf Course 

• Treasure Lake Gold Golf Course 

• Treasure Lake Silver Golf Course 

• Windber Country Club 

Website: WeAreCentralPA.com

The Fine Print

  • How many deals can I purchase? 1
  • Can be used at other locations? YES
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • Valid for one 18-hole round of golf at participating courses.
  • Sliding Rock Golf Course can only be redeemed for one 9 hole round.
  • Valid for the 2019 golf season.
  • Valid on non-holidays Mon- Fri anytime during course hours, Sat - Sun after 12pm only!
  • Must call ahead for tee times and availability before use!
  • Not valid with any other offers, coupons, tournaments, outings, or league play!
  • Cart not included!
  • Only 1 ORDER PER PERSON/PER HOUSEHOLD WILL BE ACCEPTED - ALL multiple orders will be VOIDED.
    • Promotional Value Expires on: 12/31/2019

Contact & Directions

WTAJ Golf Card


WeAreCentralPA.com

